Kim Kardashian reveals wild drunken night with Beyoncé as she dishes more secrets

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian dished on the one time she got super drunk while partying with Beyoncé on Thursday's episode for The Kardashians .

While sipping on martinis with her family, Kim Kardashian (r.) reflected on the time she got drunk at Beyoncé's party. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian & beyoncé

Apparently, the 42-year-old SKIMs owner had a little too much fun at the Renaissance artist's party!

On the reality TV series' newest episode, Kim explained that she still can't hang when it comes to drinking.

"I'm definitely still a light weight," she admitted while drinking martinis with Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

In her confessional – or "konfessional" – the beauty mogul continued: "I'll have like, two shots, and I'll be wasted and it's so much fun. I'll be dancing on the dance floor."

Kim laughed as she doubled down on her sentiments, saying, "Seriously, I know you guys don't believe me, ask Beyoncé!"