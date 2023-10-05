Kim Kardashian reveals wild drunken night with Beyoncé as she dishes more secrets
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian dished on the one time she got super drunk while partying with Beyoncé on Thursday's episode for The Kardashians.
Apparently, the 42-year-old SKIMs owner had a little too much fun at the Renaissance artist's party!
On the reality TV series' newest episode, Kim explained that she still can't hang when it comes to drinking.
"I'm definitely still a light weight," she admitted while drinking martinis with Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner.
In her confessional – or "konfessional" – the beauty mogul continued: "I'll have like, two shots, and I'll be wasted and it's so much fun. I'll be dancing on the dance floor."
Kim laughed as she doubled down on her sentiments, saying, "Seriously, I know you guys don't believe me, ask Beyoncé!"
Kim Kardashian reveals secret polaroid book with Kourtney Kardashian
The budding lawyer continued, "I danced all night long at her party, I think I blacked out."
Kim then dished that she woke up to "so many text messages" the following day, adding, " I was like, 'Khloé, what did I do?' She's like, 'You were dropping it low and dancing,' and I was like, 'Nooo!'"
Another secret that was revealed was some teenage antics Kim and Kourtney Kardashian got into at the same mall Khloé opened her Good American retail store.
"They used to call 1-900 numbers and ask gentlemen to meet them here," the Revenge Body star told cameras.
She also admitted that she and Kourt would set guys up to meet them at the mall where they would stand them up and take Polaroids of the men who fell victim to their prank.
Later, the pregnant Poosh, who wasn't on camera, said that she still remembered the hotline number, leading to Kim to hilariously calling it.
Despite Kim and Kourt's strained relationship, it's good to see the two having a sweet sisters moment!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian & beyoncé