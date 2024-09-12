Beyoncé says raising three kids takes a lot of "prayer and patience"

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé got honest about being a mom to three rambunctious kids while also managing her successful career in the music industry!

Beyoncé got candid about raising her three kids – Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi Carter – with her husband Jay-Z. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@beyonce

For her recent GQ cover feature, the 43-year-old Cowboy Carter hitmaker gave a rare insight into her life with her hubby Jay-Z and their three children – Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi Carter.



Bey dished that, while raising their kids is "grounding and fulfilling," it isn't "easy."

"The older they get, the more they become their own individuals with unique needs, hobbies, and social lives," she explained.

The multi-hyphenate performer's 12-year-old daughter joined her mom on stage during her Renaissance run despite Bey's initial hesitancy.

The Texas Hold'Em singer eventually relented because "Blue wanted it for herself. She took it seriously and she earned it."

Bey also called her 7-year-old twins "God-sent," adding that "parenting constantly teaches you about yourself. It takes a lot of prayer and patience. I love it."