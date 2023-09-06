Kim Kardashian shows off silver glam look at Beyoncé's LA concert!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian shared more from her night out at Beyoncé 's LA concert, and as usual, the reality star was clearly on point with her outfit choices!

Kim Kardashian and company rocked Beyoncé's LA concert for her ongoing Renaissance World Tour. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

The 42-year-old SKIMs founder clearly had a night to remember at queen Bey's birthday concert amid her ongoing Renaissance World Tour.

Kim dropped more pics via Instagram from the event, where she was joined by Khloé Kardashian, North West, and Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick.

The ladies took Bey's silver fashion request to heart as they each rocked dazzling fits on par with the theme.

The beauty mogul sported a crystal embellished top that she paired with a relaxed-fit distressed denim jeans.

As for KoKo's look, the Good American owner's fit consisted of glitzy silver pants paired with a white crop top with waist chains and chokers.

North and Penelope's attires were also on theme as they both wore all-silver ensembles with matching accessories.