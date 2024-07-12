Kim and Khloé Kardashian take on India for lavish billionaire wedding gala

Mumbai, India - Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé were among the global celebrities spotted in India on Friday to attend a lavish three-day wedding ceremony staged by Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani.

Ambani's youngest son Anant and fiancé Radhika Merchant, both 29, will tie the knot over the weekend in the financial capital Mumbai following months of pre-marriage parties that have set a new benchmark in matrimonial extravagance.



Earlier celebrations included a European cruise for 1,200 guests, a purpose-built Hindu temple at the Ambani family's ancestral home, and private performances from the likes of Rihanna and Justin Bieber.

The Kardashians are the latest in a long line of famous foreign VIPs to make an appearance.

Big sister Kim shared an Instagram story showing her car mobbed by Indian photographers shortly after her arrival and both siblings receiving flower garlands from staff at their luxury hotel.

Fellow celebrity guests including actor John Cena posed for cameras on the red carpet upon their arrival at the venue, a huge convention center owned by the Ambani family's conglomerate.

Former British prime ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair were also spotted by reporters arriving at Mumbai airport ahead of the party beginning later on Friday.