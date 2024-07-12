Kim and Khloé Kardashian take on India for lavish billionaire wedding gala
Mumbai, India - Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé were among the global celebrities spotted in India on Friday to attend a lavish three-day wedding ceremony staged by Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani.
Ambani's youngest son Anant and fiancé Radhika Merchant, both 29, will tie the knot over the weekend in the financial capital Mumbai following months of pre-marriage parties that have set a new benchmark in matrimonial extravagance.
Earlier celebrations included a European cruise for 1,200 guests, a purpose-built Hindu temple at the Ambani family's ancestral home, and private performances from the likes of Rihanna and Justin Bieber.
The Kardashians are the latest in a long line of famous foreign VIPs to make an appearance.
Big sister Kim shared an Instagram story showing her car mobbed by Indian photographers shortly after her arrival and both siblings receiving flower garlands from staff at their luxury hotel.
Fellow celebrity guests including actor John Cena posed for cameras on the red carpet upon their arrival at the venue, a huge convention center owned by the Ambani family's conglomerate.
Former British prime ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair were also spotted by reporters arriving at Mumbai airport ahead of the party beginning later on Friday.
Ambani family wedding ceremony to take place at 16,000-person-capacity venue
In June, the couple embarked on a four-day Mediterranean cruise, where singer Katy Perry performed at a masquerade ball at a French chateau in Cannes.
The Backstreet Boys, rapper Pitbull, and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli also provided entertainment.
Guests at earlier galas have included Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and former US president Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, along with a who's who of India's sporting and entertainment worlds.
This week's opulent celebrations are set to raise the bar further, with even more celebrities, politicians, and global business elites jetting into monsoon-hit Mumbai.
Several major roads around the venue have been closed off to the public by authorities for most of the weekend.
Friday will see the main formal ceremony at the 16,000-person capacity venue, with a separate "blessing ceremony" on Saturday and a grand reception on Sunday.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian & @khloekardashian