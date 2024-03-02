Rihanna hits the stage for billionaire's private wedding bash!

Jamnagar, India - Rihanna returned to the stage and performed her most popular tracks for a private pre-wedding bash in India!

Rihanna shined bright like a diamond while performing her top hits at a pre-wedding party in India. © Screenshot/X/navybih

Color us green with envy!

On Friday, the 36-year-old artist gave her longest live set since her Super Bowl Halftime show last year for the son of Asia's richest man's pre-wedding party.

Viral clips and pics from the bash showed RiRi onstage rocking a sparkling mesh-green dress that featured a thigh-high split and pink mesh leg warmer underneath.

Later, she changed into a baby pink and turquoise look in pics she took with a few guests and fans.

TMZ reported that the Needed Me artist was paid around $6 million to perform 19 of her most popular hit songs, while clips shared showed RiRi's set included: Work, Umbrella, Stay, Bitch Better Have My Money, Diamonds, Wild Thoughts, Pour It Up, and Birthday Cake.

The three-day wedding event for Anant Ambani, the son of billionaire tycoon Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of pharmaceutical moguls, was held in Ambani's family's hometown of Jamnagar.

While the actual wedding won't happen until the summer, RiRi's mini-concert kicked off the weekend-long celebration, attended by around 1,200 invitees. Other A-listers there included Ivanka Trump, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Disney's Bob Iger.