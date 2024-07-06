Justin Bieber stars in ongoing wedding celebrations for son of Asia's richest man!

Mumbai, India - Justin Bieber entertained some of India's biggest celebrities in the latest installment of months-long wedding celebrations thrown for the son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani.

Justin Bieber (r.) performed at the wedding celebrations of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, the son of India's richest man. © Collage: SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP & screenshot/Instagram/Justin Bieber

Bieber is among several global stars who have jetted into India for the marriage festivities of Ambani's younger son Anant and fiancée Radhika Merchant.



He and Merchant, both 29, were childhood friends and are set to marry in a three-day Hindu ceremony beginning on July 12.

Bieber, who flew in from Los Angeles, was pictured at the Mumbai airport Friday morning wearing an oversized pink T-shirt and a bucket hat.

Footage of his concert in the financial hub that night shared on social media showed him performing his 2015 hit Sorry in front of hundreds of VIP revellers.

Indian media reports said Bieber was rumored to have been paid up to $10 million for the performance.



Anant Ambani and Merchant have already staged two elaborate and star-studded parties ahead of this month's main event, including a three-day gala in February in Gujarat state.

There, Rihanna performed her first concert since last year's Super Bowl for guests including Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, and Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka.

In June, the couple embarked on a four-day Mediterranean cruise, where singer Katy Perry performed at a masquerade ball at a French château in Cannes.