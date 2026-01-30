Kim Kardashian's ex Ray J says he has months to live: "2027 is definitely a wrap for me"

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Ray J, who was catapulted to fame alongside then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian through their leaked sex tape, has revealed that his health is in serious trouble.

Rapper Ray J, who famously dated Kim Kardashian (r.) in the early 2000s, has revealed a troubling update on his health. © Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to his own statements, the 45-year-old had to undergo surgery for severe pneumonia at the beginning of the year.

Since then, his heart has only been beating at 25% strength, "but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be all right."

But in a new Instagram livestream, Ray J shared even more troubling news: his doctors have told him he only has months to live.

"2027 is definitely a wrap for me," he said. "My health is not OK."

Ray J and a then relatively unknown Kim Kardashian gained significant media attention after the release of their sex tape in 2007.

Even to this day, it's not clear whether the musician alone is behind the leak – or whether Kim and her "momager" Kris Jenner also had a hand in it.

For now, though, Ray J is not thinking about the past. Instead, he's focused on the time he has left.