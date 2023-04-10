Kim Kardashian pulls a plot twist and joins American Horror Story cast

Los Angeles, California - Reality TV queen Kim Kardashian took to Twitter on Monday to reveal the trailer for American Horror Story season 12 while she teased her debut in the popular series.

Is Kim Kardashian (l) joining season 12 of American Horror Story this summer? © LISA O'CONNOR, FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Are you ready for a spine-chilling summer?

Kim K dropped a bombshell on Monday morning by announcing her upcoming involvement in American Horror Story's 12th season.

The video posted by The Kardashians star states, "Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian are delicate," and features an eerie lullaby playing in the background. The song choice has led some fans to speculate about what the forthcoming season's theme may potentially be.

Emma Roberts also posted the video, with the caption "This summer…Kim and I are DELICATE."

Kimmy Cakes is definitely keeping herself busy, as the third season of The Kardashians is set to debut on Hulu in May.

As unexpected as Kim's American Horror Story reveal was, many fans couldn't hold back their thoughts on the beauty mogul's newest endeavor.

