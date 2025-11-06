All's Fair director defends Kim Kardashian as show gets panned by critics

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian 's new legal drama All's Fair has been dubbed the "worst TV series" of the year – and its director has addressed the hate!

The director for All's Fair defended Kim Kardashian (m) after the series' debuted to a low score on Rotten Tomatoes and harsh reviews from critics. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

Ryan Murphy's latest creation received an eyebrow-raising 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes after the first three episodes dropped on Tuesday.

Viewers have also sounded off on the "sexy" legal drama – with some loving the series' "ridiculousness" and campy vibes, while others have completely panned it.

Anthony Hemingway, the director and executive producer of All's Fair, shared with The Hollywood Reporter his thoughts on the show's divided response and Kim's performance as attorney Allura Grant.

"You're not going to please everybody. You may have certain criticisms, while there are a million others who love it. I think the show holds a mirror up to each person who watches it," Anthony explained.

He continued, "Not everything is for everybody, and you can't also expect one person to define something and for that be the totality of what it is – I don't agree with that."