All's Fair director defends Kim Kardashian as show gets panned by critics
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian's new legal drama All's Fair has been dubbed the "worst TV series" of the year – and its director has addressed the hate!
Ryan Murphy's latest creation received an eyebrow-raising 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes after the first three episodes dropped on Tuesday.
Viewers have also sounded off on the "sexy" legal drama – with some loving the series' "ridiculousness" and campy vibes, while others have completely panned it.
Anthony Hemingway, the director and executive producer of All's Fair, shared with The Hollywood Reporter his thoughts on the show's divided response and Kim's performance as attorney Allura Grant.
"You're not going to please everybody. You may have certain criticisms, while there are a million others who love it. I think the show holds a mirror up to each person who watches it," Anthony explained.
He continued, "Not everything is for everybody, and you can't also expect one person to define something and for that be the totality of what it is – I don't agree with that."
All's Fair director praises Kim Kardashian amid fans' divided reactions
As for the reality star being billed as the series' "leading lady" over her more experienced co-stars, the director praised Kim as an "exceptional being."
"I love Kim Kardashian," he dished, adding, "She wasn't as experienced of an actor as everyone else."
Anthony further defended Kim by sharing, "She came in knowing that, but she came in so open and wanting to deliver a great job, and that's the person I met daily."
All's Fair is now streaming on Hulu!
Cover photo: IMAGO / MediaPunch