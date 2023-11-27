Kim Kardashian's new comedy film set to premiere on Netflix

Kim Kardashians' upcoming film, The Fifth Wheel, is coming to Netflix! © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

On Sunday Deadline confirmed that the 43-year-old's newest project has found a home at the streaming service following a week-long bidding battle for the flick, The Fifth Wheel.

Per the outlet, Kim's movie had at least five bids from various theatrical distributors and streamers, yet Netflix came out as the victor with the winning bid.

It was also revealed that the Kardashians star was heavily involved in the process of selling the forthcoming film – but who would expect any less from the "Man of the Year?"

As for who else will star in Kim's female-driven comedy film, so far only the beauty mogul has been revealed as part of the cast and the synopsis is also being kept under wraps for the time being.

The Fifth Wheel is Kim's next biggest role following her controversial appearance on American Horror Story: Delicate.