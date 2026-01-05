North West hits back at haters with black grills and shocking piercings!
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North kicked off 2026 with eye-popping grills and a pricey necklace!
The 12-year-old brought more controversy into the New Year with her latest piercings and blacked-out grills.
Over the weekend, North debuted her bold new piercing, which goes through the bridge of the nose, on the TikTok page she shares with Kim.
She also flashed her black grills while sporting turquoise hair, a white T-shirt, a pleated gray miniskirt, and spiked cuffs.
In another clip, the teen – who was joined by a friend in a neon-pink wig – gave viewers some more glimpses of her fronts, plus the expensive diamond pendant that was a gift from her mom.
The necklace, created by jeweler Alex Moss, featured a spiked necklace chain decorated with a cartoon skull pendant that had "North" engraved on the back.
Kim and Kanye's oldest daughter made her Instagram debut in December, though her page has since vanished.
It may be a new year, but it would seem that North's bold style is here to stay!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kimandnorth