North West rocks bleached eyebrows during outing with mom Kim Kardashian
Malibu, California - Kim Kardashian and her tween daughter North West rocked eye-raising outfits for their mom-daughter night out!
The 12-year-old has once again challenged beauty standards during a sushi date with her mom over the weekend.
Kim slipped into a black bomber jacket, skin-tight red leather pants, and over-the-knee slouchy black boots while her hair was styled in a classic slicked-back ponytail.
Meanwhile, her daughter – who was joined by her friend – rocked her neon blue hip-length hair, an all-black baggy set, and bleached-blonde eyebrows.
North also documented the family date night on TikTok, where Kanye West's daughter further flaunted her freshly dyed brows.
The pre-teen's controversial fashion choices have sparked debates among fans, particularly after North showed off dermal piercings on her middle finger and her fake facial tattoos.
Kim has defended her daughter's unique style, as she previously told Complex that she has "learned a lot" from North.
The Kardashians star explained that North tried getting into "really girly outfits," but quickly realized that it "wasn't for her."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/tiktok/kimandnorth