North West rocks bleached eyebrows during outing with mom Kim Kardashian

Malibu, California - Kim Kardashian and her tween daughter North West rocked eye-raising outfits for their mom-daughter night out!

North West (l, r) rocked her new bleached eyebrows for her sushi date with Kim Kardashian (c), while fans debate over the pre-teen's latest beauty look.

The 12-year-old has once again challenged beauty standards during a sushi date with her mom over the weekend.

Kim slipped into a black bomber jacket, skin-tight red leather pants, and over-the-knee slouchy black boots while her hair was styled in a classic slicked-back ponytail.

Meanwhile, her daughter – who was joined by her friend – rocked her neon blue hip-length hair, an all-black baggy set, and bleached-blonde eyebrows.

North also documented the family date night on TikTok, where Kanye West's daughter further flaunted her freshly dyed brows.

The pre-teen's controversial fashion choices have sparked debates among fans, particularly after North showed off dermal piercings on her middle finger and her fake facial tattoos.