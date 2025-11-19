Kim Kardashian and North West clap back at drama over 12-year-old's finger piercing

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and North West had a nonchalant response to the overwhelming backlash on the preteen's dermal piercing!

Kim Kardashian (l.) and North West aren't paying any mind to the backlash over the preteen's controversial dermal piercing. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kimandnorth & Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

Last week, a TikToker dropped a video slamming the mogul for allowing her 12-year-old daughter to get the controversial piercing.

The user, whose handle is @mazzy_williams, captioned the video, "what is going on #northwest #kardashians," while the clip also featured on-screen text that read, "north west getting a finger piercing is breaking my heart."

Fellow followers also offered their takes on the matter, with some defending North's decision.

One user wrote, "I did my own finger piercing at her age and I turned out great lol."

Yet, the most surprising response came from the SKIMS mogul and her daughter themselves, as they commented from their joint account, "it's okay."

Still, some fans continued to express their disapproval over the piercing, as one follower wrote, "It's very weird and don't let people gaslight in the comments including Kim and North lol."