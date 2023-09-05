Kourtney Kardashian insider spills on her condition after "urgent" hospital visit

Los Angeles, California - Following Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's "urgent" hospital visit over the weekend, the pregnant mama is said to be OK as the couple await their baby boy's arrival.

Kourtney Kardashian (r.) is said to be doing well after her brief hospital visit with husband Travis Barker. © Collage: IMAGO / NurPhoto & Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardash

The 44-year-old old Poosh owner is reportedly back home with her family after she and the 47-year-old drummer were spotted leaving the hospital on Saturday.

A source spilled to People that Kourt is "back home now with her kids."

"She is feeling better. She is happy to have Travis back home too."

Kravis haven't dished any more on the mysterious incident, but the updates follow Blink-182 announcing their European tour dates were postponed after Travis rushed home for an "urgent family matter."

"The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available," the band's Twitter post read.

Additionally, Travis shared pics via Instagram of himself in a hospital prayer room, which sparked concern for the Lemme founder and the couple's unborn son.