Did Kourtney Kardashian just give birth? Travis Barker dips out of Blink-182 tour with cryptic posts
Los Angeles, California - Did Kourtney Kardashian already give birth to her baby boy with Travis Barker, and is all well with the couple's pregnancy?
On Friday, the drummer's band Blink-182, postponed the European leg of their tour after Travis rushed home for an "urgent family mater."
The rockers shared the news via Twitter, writing, "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed."
"More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."
Yet hours before the announcement, Travis posted a series of cryptic snaps on his Instagram story, perhaps signaling that the emergency is regarding his expecting wife Kourtney.
Is everything okay with Kourtney Kardashian?
The musician's post featured Travis visiting what appeared to be a prayer room in a hospital.
He also shared pics from inside the space that featured a stained-glass window and a pic of a blue banner reading, "Together We Pray."
Travis hasn't addressed what the emergency is.
But the pregnant Poosh owner's social media silence has some guessing that it could be related to their son on the way.
Kourt, who announced her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert in June, hasn't posted on her account in some time.
Here's hoping all is well with baby Kravis!
Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash