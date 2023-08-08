Kourtney Kardashian shares emotional tribute to her baby boy

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian has upped the ante with her maternity fashion while baring her baby bump in a sexy bikini in a new post, where she also paid tribute to her unborn baby boy.

Kourtney Kardashian bared her bump in red bikini in a new Instagram post. © Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardashian

Pregnancy certainly looks good on the 44-year-old Kardashians star!

On Tuesday, she dropped new pics via Instagram where she continued her "Poosh" maternity style in a stringy, coral bikini top and thong bottom.

The first pic features Kourt cradling her baby bump from the side, while the second snap shows the Lemme founder on the steps while peeking up through her black shades.

At the end of the photo dump, Kourt is captured on camera, presumably by her hubby, Travis Barker, laid back and relaxed on a large black-and-white round floaty in a large pool.

Kourt emotionally honored the pair's son in the caption, writing, "growing you inside of me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honor and joy."

The spouses have recently been enjoying their downtime before their son arrives, as they were recently seen cruising in a Barbie-themed jeep shortly after Kourt dropped lavish footage from their romantic beach trip.