Kourtney Kardashian lives out rock star fantasy in Alabama Barker's music video

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian 's rock star life has come to fruition with her cameo in Alabama Barker's music video!

Kourtney Kardashian made a stylish cameo in Alabama Barker's (r.) music video. © Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardash

The 45-year-old Poosh owner was featured in her 18-year-old step-daughter's video for her track, Vogue, which dropped this weekend.

Kourt's cameo shows the mom of four sitting in the back of a limousine with Alabama, who's flaunting a wad of cash while rocking a sleek bodysuit.

The Kardashians star, who wore an all-black suit and pant combo, also tossed large stacks of $100 bills as paparazzi cameras flashed around them before growing tired of all the attention and rolling up the limo window.

Meanwhile, Kourt's hubby, Travis Barker, also made an appearance by strutting his stuff down a runway and showing off his chest tattoos.

The up-and-coming star raps about wealth, her close friends, and her ambitions to conquer the world in the track.