Did Kourtney Kardashian's stepdaughter shade Kylie Jenner?

Los Angeles, California - As Kourtney Kardashian 's stepdaughter Alabama Barker is accused of subtly shading Kylie Jenner , is there more drama afoot for this famous family?

Fans are speculating that Kourtney Kardashian's stepdaughter Alabama Barker (c) may have shaded Kylie Jenner (r) in a new TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardash & kyliejenner & Screenshot/TikTok/alabamabarker

It's already been all but confirmed that Kourt and Kim Kardashian will be having major drama in the upcoming season of The Kardashians.

Now, Kourtney's stepdaughter's latest TikTok clips suggest that the drama could run deeper than just a conflict with Kim!

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama posted two videos of herself showing off her fiery new red mane while dancing provocatively for fans.

Yet users noticed the song she chose to twerk to in the second video was ironically a snippet of rapper Tyga's track, Rack City.

Yes, the same Tyga that used to date Kylie...see where this is going?

Along the rapper, it seems that Alabama's connections to the 25-year-old run deeper, as the 17-year-old is rumored BFFs with Jodie Woods, the younger sister of Kylie's former bestie Jordyn.