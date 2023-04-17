Kourtney Kardashian supports Travis Barker at "first" Blink-182 show

Indio, California - Kourtney Kardashian dropped snaps of Travis Barker's rocking set at Coachella that she claimed was her "first" Blink-182 show.

Kourtney Kardashian (r) was a proud wife when her husband, Travis Barker, performed with Blink-182 at Coachella over the weekend. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP

He fell in love with a girl at a rock show.

Kourtney documented her Coachella experience on Instagram from the moment her hubby's band Blink-182 took the stage.

For the occasion, Mrs. Barker sported an outfit fitting for a rock star's wife featuring a furry black coat over fitted shorties, tall black boots, and oversized shades.

In one snap, the Poosh owner can be seen wrapping her arms and legs around the drummer in a hug, while another pic shows the reality TV star's view from both the side and front of the stage as Blink-182 rocks on.

Kourtney also shared a clip of Travis playing the drums during the band's set along with snaps of the 47-year-old's broken drumstick and a selfie of herself posing with his son Landon Barker and his girlfriend, Charli D'Amelio.

"My first @blink182 show!" she captioned the IG dump.

On Monday, Kourt dropped more pics from Travis' set and shared some behind-the-scenes snaps that feature the spouses embracing backstage.

"take off your pants and jacket," she captioned the post alluding to the title of a Blink-182 song.