Kourtney Kardashian supports Travis Barker at "first" Blink-182 show
Indio, California - Kourtney Kardashian dropped snaps of Travis Barker's rocking set at Coachella that she claimed was her "first" Blink-182 show.
He fell in love with a girl at a rock show.
Kourtney documented her Coachella experience on Instagram from the moment her hubby's band Blink-182 took the stage.
For the occasion, Mrs. Barker sported an outfit fitting for a rock star's wife featuring a furry black coat over fitted shorties, tall black boots, and oversized shades.
In one snap, the Poosh owner can be seen wrapping her arms and legs around the drummer in a hug, while another pic shows the reality TV star's view from both the side and front of the stage as Blink-182 rocks on.
Kourtney also shared a clip of Travis playing the drums during the band's set along with snaps of the 47-year-old's broken drumstick and a selfie of herself posing with his son Landon Barker and his girlfriend, Charli D'Amelio.
"My first @blink182 show!" she captioned the IG dump.
On Monday, Kourt dropped more pics from Travis' set and shared some behind-the-scenes snaps that feature the spouses embracing backstage.
"take off your pants and jacket," she captioned the post alluding to the title of a Blink-182 song.
It appears that Kourtney will always be at Travis' shows watching and waiting – but clearly not commiserating!
Cover photo: Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP