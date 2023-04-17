Kourtney Kardashian supports Travis Barker at "first" Blink-182 show

Kourtney Kardashian was a true rock star's wife at Coachella over the weekend when her husband Travis Barker took the stage with his band, Blink-182.

By Elyse Johnson

Indio, California - Kourtney Kardashian dropped snaps of Travis Barker's rocking set at Coachella that she claimed was her "first" Blink-182 show.

Kourtney Kardashian (r) was a proud wife when her husband, Travis Barker, performed with Blink-182 at Coachella over the weekend.
Kourtney Kardashian (r) was a proud wife when her husband, Travis Barker, performed with Blink-182 at Coachella over the weekend.  © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP

He fell in love with a girl at a rock show.

Kourtney documented her Coachella experience on Instagram from the moment her hubby's band Blink-182 took the stage.

For the occasion, Mrs. Barker sported an outfit fitting for a rock star's wife featuring a furry black coat over fitted shorties, tall black boots, and oversized shades.

Kathy Griffin posts TikToks about her PTSD that may allude to Donald Trump
Celebrities Kathy Griffin posts TikToks about her PTSD that may allude to Donald Trump

In one snap, the Poosh owner can be seen wrapping her arms and legs around the drummer in a hug, while another pic shows the reality TV star's view from both the side and front of the stage as Blink-182 rocks on.

Kourtney also shared a clip of Travis playing the drums during the band's set along with snaps of the 47-year-old's broken drumstick and a selfie of herself posing with his son Landon Barker and his girlfriend, Charli D'Amelio.

"My first @blink182 show!" she captioned the IG dump.

On Monday, Kourt dropped more pics from Travis' set and shared some behind-the-scenes snaps that feature the spouses embracing backstage.

"take off your pants and jacket," she captioned the post alluding to the title of a Blink-182 song.

It appears that Kourtney will always be at Travis' shows watching and waiting – but clearly not commiserating!

Cover photo: Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP

More on Kourtney Kardashian: