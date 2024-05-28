Kourtney Kardashian reveals "five failed" IVF cycles before welcoming son Rocky

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian dished on her experience with in vitro fertilization during a Q&A chat with fans.

On Monday evening, the 45-year-old Poosh founder answered a fan's question about her IVF journey via her Instagram story.

The follower asked, "Had 6 failed IVFs – how did you find the strength to keep going? It's debilitating."



Kourt replied back, "I stopped after a year of trying (5 failed IVF cycles, 3 retrievals) my body relaxed and I believed in God's plan for my life. Lots of prayers for whatever was meant to be for us."

She added, "Also lots of optimizing my health. I know how hard it is to feel like you're not trying, but believing in God's plan and saying your prayers is so powerful. All the best!"

Since the Lemme founder and Travis Barker welcomed their son Rocky Thirteen, Kourtney has been candid about her fertility treatments plus her postpartum recovery.