Kourtney Kardashian welcomes baby boy with Travis Barker!

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian has officially become a mom of four after giving birth to a baby boy.

Kourtney Kardashian has welcomed a baby boy named Rocky, her first child with husband Travis Barker. © Collage: Phillip Faraone / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardash

Inside sources revealed to PEOPLE on Saturday that the 44-year-old reality star has welcomed her first child with husband Travis Barker.

Kourtney and the 47-year-old Blink-182 drummer previously shared plans to name their baby boy Rocky.



The newborn's birthday has not been confirmed, but TMZ reported tips first rolling in on Monday that the Poosh mogul was spotted at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Her due date was reportedly sometime this week, with an insider also telling the outlet that Kourtney's labor was expected to be induced.

Kylie Jenner was later spotted on Thursday, adding further fuel to theories that the eldest Kardashian sister was induced on Halloween, with the couple previously sharing their hopes that their boy would arrive on Kourt's favorite holiday.

Travis is already a father to 20-year-old Landon, 17-year-old Alabama, and 24-year-old step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya, while Kourtney shares 13-year-old Mason, 11-year-old Penelope, and 8-year-old Reign with ex Scott Disick.