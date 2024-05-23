Kourtney Kardashian opens up about "super rare" urgent fetal surgery
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian dished on her "terrifying" urgent fetal surgery during her pregnancy with baby Rocky on The Kardashians.
Thursday's premiere episode of the Hulu reality TV series gave viewers an intimate look at the 45-year-old Poosh founder's scary hospitalization while pregnant with her fourth child.
Kourt detailed what led to her immediate surgery last summer ahead of baby Rocky's arrival after getting a scan at home.
"The doctor who will come to the house to do the scan is a high-risk doctor, really detailed and thorough at looking for everything," she explained.
"And something caught his eye where he wanted me to see a couple of specialists, and I had to go in for fetal surgery where they do surgery on the baby, which was terrifying."
The Lemme owner revealed that her husband, Travis Barker, flew back home for the surgery because he was already out of the country for his Blink-182 tour.
Kourtney Kardashian details traumatic surgery to save her son Rocky
Kourt further shared that she was "so grateful" that the doctors helped make the best decisions that really "saved" Kravis' baby.
In her confessional, the reality star recalled relying on her "superpower" to get her through the stress of the surgery.
"There's some superpower that I have that in emergency situations, I get really calm," Kourt dished.
"And then right when we left, I was like, 'Okay, I could take a deep breath. I could cry. I could get it out," she added.
Kourt and Travis welcomed their baby boy in November after a lavish Disney-themed baby shower, which was also documented on the reality series' premiere episode.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kourtneykardash