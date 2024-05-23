Kourtney Kardashian opens up about "super rare" urgent fetal surgery

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian dished on her "terrifying" urgent fetal surgery during her pregnancy with baby Rocky on The Kardashians.

Kourtney Kardashian shared what led to her "scary" and "super rare" urgent fetal surgery during her pregnancy with baby Rocky Thirteen Barker. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kourtneykardash

Thursday's premiere episode of the Hulu reality TV series gave viewers an intimate look at the 45-year-old Poosh founder's scary hospitalization while pregnant with her fourth child.

Kourt detailed what led to her immediate surgery last summer ahead of baby Rocky's arrival after getting a scan at home.

"The doctor who will come to the house to do the scan is a high-risk doctor, really detailed and thorough at looking for everything," she explained.

"And something caught his eye where he wanted me to see a couple of specialists, and I had to go in for fetal surgery where they do surgery on the baby, which was terrifying."

The Lemme owner revealed that her husband, Travis Barker, flew back home for the surgery because he was already out of the country for his Blink-182 tour.

