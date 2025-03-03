Kourtney Kardashian slams viral rumors about son Mason Disick: "please stop"
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian just addressed the online conspiracies that her son Mason Disick is a teen father!
On Sunday, the Poosh owner made a rare statement about her eldest son, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, after internet trolls alleged that the 15-year-old fathered a baby girl.
"I rarely address rumors or conspiracies regarding myself or my family, but this is about my child and it feels wrong to let anyone think for a second that these lies are remotely true. They are not," Kourt wrote via her Instagram Story.
"Mason does not have a child," she added.
The Kardashians star also addressed the "fake" accounts "pretending" to be Mason, explaining, "My son really values his privacy, and I am asking all media to please be respectful: he is a kid with feelings and a beautiful life ahead of him."
Kourt pleaded, "Please stop spreading false narratives and spinning lies."
"And to all the other people making videos about my kids (who, by the way, are minors), please stop and leave them alone," the mom of four concluded.
The queen of clapbacks has spoken!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kourtneykardash