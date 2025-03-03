Kourtney Kardashian slams viral rumors about son Mason Disick: "please stop"

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian just addressed the online conspiracies that her son Mason Disick is a teen father!

Kourtney Kardashian shut down rumors that her teenage son Mason Disick fathered a baby girl. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kourtneykardash

On Sunday, the Poosh owner made a rare statement about her eldest son, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, after internet trolls alleged that the 15-year-old fathered a baby girl.

"I rarely address rumors or conspiracies regarding myself or my family, but this is about my child and it feels wrong to let anyone think for a second that these lies are remotely true. They are not," Kourt wrote via her Instagram Story.

"Mason does not have a child," she added.

The Kardashians star also addressed the "fake" accounts "pretending" to be Mason, explaining, "My son really values his privacy, and I am asking all media to please be respectful: he is a kid with feelings and a beautiful life ahead of him."

Kourt pleaded, "Please stop spreading false narratives and spinning lies."