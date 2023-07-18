Kourtney Kardashian gives rare look at teenage son Mason

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian is spending some special time with her older sons as she awaits the birth of her third baby boy .

Kourtney Kardashian shared a rare snap of her teenage son Mason over the weekend. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash

The 44-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a rare snap of 13-year-old Mason, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

"with my boys," she captioned a snap of the teenager, whose face is only seen in profile.

While Mason rocked a more muted look with a gray hoodie, his younger brother, Reign, showed off his bold blonde highlights along with a navy blue shirt accessorized with green alien-patterned shoes in another photo shared on Kourt's story.

"night walk," she wrote over the photo of her eight-year-old son, who gave his best model face for the camera.

The Poosh founder recently celebrated her only daughter's birthday, spending time with 11-year-old Penelope in Hawaii earlier this month. The lavish getaway also included Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter North among P's family and friends.

The three Disick siblings are set to welcome a half-brother as Kourtney awaits her baby boy, her first child with her husband, Travis Barker.