Kourtney Kardashian squashes rumors of "strained" relationship with son Mason

Kourtney Kardashian had a family day out with her eldest son Mason and daughter Penelope Disick amid rumors she has a strained relationship with Mason.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian has been rumored to be estranged from her oldest son, Mason – but their latest outing proves otherwise!

Kourtney Kardashian (r.) was recently spotted with her oldest son Mason Disick (c.) who was alleged to be estranged from his mom.
Kourtney Kardashian (r.) was recently spotted with her oldest son Mason Disick (c.) who was alleged to be estranged from his mom.

The Poosh founder was spotted with her very tall 14-year-old son, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, during a sweet shopping trip on Monday, per Page Six.

Kourt kept a low-profile in a dark zip-up hoodie, black pants, and matching shades while her hair was styled in a messy bun as her towering son also rocked a similarly casual 'fit.

They were joined by the reality star's daughter Penelope, who wore a simple blue polo shirt and plaid shirt combo.

The trio was captured hitting up a Trader Joe's grocery store in California, though Kourt's youngest sons Reign and Rocky – whose dad is her current hubby Travis Barker – were absent.

The sighting is a sight for sore eyes as insiders alleged that the Lemme mogul has a "strained" relationship with the teen.

Previously, reports claimed that Mason moved out of Kourt's home following her marriage to the Blink-182 drummer and preferred living with his dad. Yet, this latest outing seemingly proves that Kourt and Mason's relationship is just fine!

