Kourtney Kardashian squashes rumors of "strained" relationship with son Mason

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian has been rumored to be estranged from her oldest son, Mason – but their latest outing proves otherwise!

Kourtney Kardashian (r.) was recently spotted with her oldest son Mason Disick (c.) who was alleged to be estranged from his mom. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@masondisick & @kourtneykardash

The Poosh founder was spotted with her very tall 14-year-old son, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, during a sweet shopping trip on Monday, per Page Six.

Kourt kept a low-profile in a dark zip-up hoodie, black pants, and matching shades while her hair was styled in a messy bun as her towering son also rocked a similarly casual 'fit.

They were joined by the reality star's daughter Penelope, who wore a simple blue polo shirt and plaid shirt combo.

The trio was captured hitting up a Trader Joe's grocery store in California, though Kourt's youngest sons Reign and Rocky – whose dad is her current hubby Travis Barker – were absent.

The sighting is a sight for sore eyes as insiders alleged that the Lemme mogul has a "strained" relationship with the teen.