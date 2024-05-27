Kourtney Kardashian's teen son Mason Disick officially joins Instagram!

Los Angeles, California - The eldest of the second-generation Kardashians, Mason Disick, has officially stepped into the world of social media!

Kourtney Kardashian's (r.) eldest son, Mason (c.), has officially joined Instagram, where he was welcomed with some love from his famous aunts. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@masondisick & @kourtneykardash

The 14-year-old son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick launched his Instagram page on Saturday and has already racked up well over 400,000 followers.

His first post saw the teen pose for the camera as he obscured his face with a baseball cap.

Mason continued on to share two photo dumps featuring friends and family, including his younger siblings Penelope and Reign Disick.

Comments on the page appear to be limited, but his aunts Kim and Khloé were able to make their way in.

"I can't believe this is happening," Khloé wrote, while the 43-year-old SKIMs mogul said, "You're really on Instagram," with a teary-eyed emoji.

Kourtney shared her response via her Instagram story, writing, "My first baby is on insta and I'm not ok @masondisick."

As he's grown up, Mason hasn't been featured on his 45-year-old mom's IG as much as his siblings, including his new baby half-brother, Rocky Barker.

Still, his famous family has provided some updates here and there.