Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker slammed by his ex Shanna Moakler

Los Angeles, California - It looks like Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler isn't trying to keep up with Kourtney Kardashian — or any of the Kardashians, for that matter.

Shanna Moakler (r.) has given more insight into her issues with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/shannamoakler & kourtneykardash

On Tuesday, the 48-year-old model apparently dished to Page Six that she "has her own personal reasons" for why she has ill feelings towards the famous family.



"I have my own personal reasons for not liking the Kardashians, which I won't get into," she told the outlet.

"But as long as he's happy and as long as they are good to my kids, that’s all I care about."

The former Miss USA was married to the Blink-182 member from 2004 to 2008, and the exes share two children, Landon and Alabama together.

Since Kravis' debut, the Meet the Barkers star hasn't been shy about her issues with Kourtney, who's currently expecting a son with Travis.



In her latest comments, Moakler also bashed her ex-hubby, stating that he's "not the person that I was with anymore."