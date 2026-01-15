Caitlyn Jenner breaks silence on Kylie's romance with Timothée Chalamet

Los Angeles, California - Caitlyn Jenner has weighed in on her daughter Kylie 's romance with actor Timothée Chalamet!

Caitlyn Jenner (l.) broke her silence on Kylie's (r.) romance with Timothée Chalamet, saying her daughter is quite "happy" with the Dune actor! © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & AFF-USA

In a video shared by TMZ on Thursday, the 76-year-old gave her stamp of approval to "Kimothée."

"I just want my daughter to be happy," Caitlyn said when asked about the 30-year-old actor.

"And she is, and I like that."



The Olympic gold medalist confirmed that she's met Timothée and is a fan of his work, praising him as a "phenomenal actor."

"He's a good kid, and he's very good to Kylie. Even more important," Caitlyn, who was married to Kylie's mom Kris for more than 20 years, gushed.

Though the 28-year-old beauty mogul initially kept her romance with Timothée quite private, they've gradually been stepping into the spotlight.

The Dune star made headlines earlier this month by shouting out his "partner of three years" at the Critics Choice Awards, saying proudly, "Thank you for our foundation, I love you. I couldn't do this without you."