Timothée Chalamet praised by Kris Jenner as he joins family's Christmas tradition

Los Angeles, California - Two years into his romance with Kylie Jenner , Timothée Chalamet has seemingly earned official status as a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family!

Kris Jenner (r.) gave Timothée Chalamet (l.) some big praise amid his romance with her daughter Kylie. © Collage: Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@krisjenner

The 30-year-old actor scored some big praise from the famous fam's matriarch, Kris Jenner, on Friday after she saw his newest flick, Marty Supreme.

"Greatest movie ever!!!!" the momager wrote over a Marty Supreme jacket, tagging Timothée in the post.

The shoutout came after the Dune star was incorporated into a major Kardashian-Jenner Christmas tradition: their annual gingerbread house.

The reveal came courtesy of Atiana De La Hoya, who is Kourtney Kardashian's stepdaughter through her marriage to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Her photo showed the entire Kardashian-Jenner gingerbread house, which features a roof adorned with the names of the family members.

This includes all of the famous Kar-Jenner sisters, their brother Rob, and all of their children.

Also named are a few significant others: Travis Barker, Khloé Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson, Kris' boyfriend Corey, and now, Timothée!

The Oscar nominee's name is written just above Kylie and her two kiddos, whom she shares with her ex, Travis Scott.