Kylie Jenner flaunts her "fresh haircut" for the new year

Los Angeles, California - New year, new 'do – Kylie Jenner is feeling herself, and she's got a good reason!

Kylie Jenner continued her "King Kylie" era with a new haircut, which she flaunted in a playful TikTok. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kyliejenner

The 28-year-old Khy founder playfully flaunted her new haircut on Wednesday via TikTok.

The clip, set to Remy Ma's hit song Conceited (Something About Remy), saw Kylie sit in a car while tossing and teasing her signature brunette tresses, which are now layered.

She captioned the fun video, "Got a fresh haircut don't talk to meeeee."

It may be a new year, butKing Kylie is here to stay!

A new look isn't the only exciting way that the reality star has kicked off 2026, as she also got a special nod from her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

The pair attended this year's Critics' Choice Awards together, where the Oscar-winner won the Best Actor award for his role in Marty Supreme.