Kylie Jenner proves Timothée Chalamet romance is going strong with latest move

New York, New York - Kylie Jenner turned up to support boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at the surprise world premiere of his new A24 movie , Marty Supreme, during the New York Film Festival on Monday night.

Kylie Jenner (r.) showed love for her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at his surprise Marty Supreme premiere in New York City. © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Bestimage

What a lovely supportive duo!

Directed and co-written by Josh Safdie, the movie stars the Dune actor as a fictionalized version of ping-pong legend Marty Reisman – a story Timothée called a "love letter to New York."

Fans were stunned when Timothée and Josh hit the stage to introduce the secret screening, with Kylie spotted backstage before the big reveal.

Timothée's castmates Gwyneth Paltrow, Tyler, the Creator, Odessa A'zion, and Ronald Bronstein also took the stage for the surprise introduction.

Later, Kimothée celebrated at the Waverly Inn, where eyewitnesses told People the pair looked "affectionate and happy" while relaxing in a booth with friends.

The couple's public appearances have continued to fuel engagement rumors, but insiders suggest that Timothée is still adjusting to the idea of settling down.