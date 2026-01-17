Kylie Jenner shares sneak peek at acting debut in Charli XCX's new movie

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner gave fans an exclusive look at her acting debut with Charli XCX!

Kylie Jenner (r.) shared a behind-the-scenes look at her acting debut with Charli XCX in A24's upcoming mockumentary, The Moment. © Collage: Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, Kylie shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram photo with Charli XCX from their upcoming mockumentary, The Moment.

In the snap, the 28-year-old beauty mogul wore a black latex bikini paired with a white robe while holding a scene clapper.



Charli stood slightly behind her in a matching black bikini and white robe, accessorized with black sunglasses, as both stars wore their hair down.

The film follows a fictionalized version of the 33-year-old pop star as she navigates sudden fame and industry pressures while preparing for her arena tour debut.

Kylie appears as herself, offering advice to Charli's character.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder recently opened up about her nerves on her sister Khloé Kardashian's Khloé in Wonderland podcast.

"I was so scared for days," she admitted, noting that although she used to push herself out of her comfort zone, years of public scrutiny have made her more inclined to stay in a "safe box."

A pep talk with sister Kim, who has been on an acting journey of her own, helped her gain confidence after reading her lines aloud.

"I was very scared to do this and very proud of myself when I did it," Kylie said.