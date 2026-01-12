Kylie Jenner shows off her "fresh haircut" for the new year
Los Angeles, California - New year, new 'do – Kylie Jenner is feeling herself, and she's got a good reason!
The 28-year-old Khy founder playfully flaunted her new haircut on Wednesday via TikTok.
The clip, set to Remy Ma's hit song Conceited (Something About Remy), saw Kylie sit in a car while tossing and teasing her signature brunette tresses, which are now layered.
She captioned the fun video, "Got a fresh haircut don't talk to meeeee."
It may be a new year, butKing Kylie is here to stay!
A new look isn't the only exciting way that the reality star has kicked off 2026, as she also got a special nod from her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.
The pair attended this year's Critics' Choice Awards together, where the Oscar-winner won the Best Actor award for his role in Marty Supreme.
Timothée sweetly honored his "partner of three years" during his acceptance speech, adding, "Thank you for our foundation, I love you. I couldn't do this without you."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kyliejenner