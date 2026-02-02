Kylie Jenner reunites with Travis Scott for their kids' birthdays – was there drama?

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reunited for their kids' Stormi and Aire Webster's birthday parties – but was there any drama?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (l.) had a brief reunion for their kids' birthday party. © Collage: Frazer Harrison & John Sciulli / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The exes came together for a massive celebration as their daughter Stormi turned eight on Sunday and their son Aire turned four the following day.

Viral footage from the desert-themed bash showed the on-par décor, including Labubu-themed paper plates and balloons, plus treats with photos of Stormi and Aire printed on them.

Yet another telling clip, Kylie and Travis were filmed singing "happy birthday" to their kids while spaced apart from one another.

The Khy founder held Aire, who sported braids, a black shirt, and matching sweats that had crosses on them.

Meanwhile, the Utopia artist was spotted standing away from Kylie but still enjoying the moment and recording footage of the kiddos.

Noticeably absent was the Kylie Cosmetics mogul's boyfriend Timothée Chalamet – whom she recently accompanied at the Golden Globes.