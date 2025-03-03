Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA at the 2025 Oscars!

Kylie Jenner made her first appearance at the Academy Awards with Timothée Chalamet where the couple packed on the PDA after the nominee's loss.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Timothée Chalamet didn't win at the 2025 Oscars, but he did have a sweet date night with Kylie Jenner!

Kylie Jenner (r.) joined Timothée Chalamet (l.) at the 2025 Academy Awards and the Vanity Fair Oscars Party on Sunday night.
© KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Yes, Kimothée made it to the 97th Academy Awards – and they had a few cute PDA moments.

Kylie quietly snuck into the Dolby Theatre and was filmed sitting next to her boyfriend, giving him a big smooch after Timothée lost to Adrian Brody for the "Best Actor" award.

The Kardashians star first modeled an edgy black Miu Miu dress that featured a beaded-bustier, cutouts in the middle, and an ultra high-waisted silk column skirt with more embellishments on it.

As for the Oscar-nominee, Timothée looked dashing in a butter yellow Givenchy suit.

Later at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Kylie slipped into a sheer black corseted lace dress while her date changed into a matching black Tom Ford suit.

The Khy founder's sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were also present at the star-studded after party, and Kendall was even captured happily chatting it up with the Dune star!

Cover photo: collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

