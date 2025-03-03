Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA at the 2025 Oscars!

Los Angeles, California - Timothée Chalamet didn't win at the 2025 Oscars , but he did have a sweet date night with Kylie Jenner !

Kylie Jenner (r.) joined Timothée Chalamet (l.) at the 2025 Academy Awards and the Vanity Fair Oscars Party on Sunday night. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Yes, Kimothée made it to the 97th Academy Awards – and they had a few cute PDA moments.

Kylie quietly snuck into the Dolby Theatre and was filmed sitting next to her boyfriend, giving him a big smooch after Timothée lost to Adrian Brody for the "Best Actor" award.

The Kardashians star first modeled an edgy black Miu Miu dress that featured a beaded-bustier, cutouts in the middle, and an ultra high-waisted silk column skirt with more embellishments on it.

As for the Oscar-nominee, Timothée looked dashing in a butter yellow Givenchy suit.

Later at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Kylie slipped into a sheer black corseted lace dress while her date changed into a matching black Tom Ford suit.