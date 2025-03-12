Is Timothée Chalamet planning a dreamy proposal for Kylie Jenner?

Los Angeles, California - Oui Oui! Do we hear wedding bells for Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet?

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's romance may be getting ever more serious as rumors swirl that the Dune star could be proposing to his girlfriend soon. © IMAGO / Cinema Publishers Collection

Per The US Sun, the two-time Oscar-nominee's close friends spilled that he's allegedly dropped $300,000 on a diamond ring that was crafted in Paris!

The reportedly pricey engagement band also features 150 diamonds that insiders claim Timothée has been working on for "a couple of months," as he's finally ready to take his relationship with Kylie "to the next level."

The source dished, "The ring, made by the Parisian designer, is incredibly special and will take six weeks to complete," adding that Timothée is "ready to get engaged and envisions a long, happy future with Kylie."

The lovebirds were recently spotted smooching at the BNP Paribas Open tennis match after their PDA-filled Oscars date.

The reports also follow talk that Kimothée have been exploring homes in Milan and Paris.