Lizzo opens up on huge progress after months of mental health struggles

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo says she's feeling Good as Hell for the first time in a while! The singer revealed she has been suffering from depression for the last 10 months, but is now seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

Lizzo says she's feeling better after months of depression! © Screenshot/Instagram/Lizzo

"I'm the happiest I've been in 10 months. The strange thing about depression is you don't know you're in it until you're out of it," Lizzo wrote on Instagram Tuesday night.

The pop star and shapewear CEO has always been candid about her feelings and struggles, and this update was no exception.

"I'm definitely not all the way as carefree as I used to be," she continued. "But the dark cloud that followed me every day is finally clearing up. My smile reaches my eyes again and that’s a win."

"I thought my album was finished," the Grammy award-winning artist said. "But I gotta get some of these good vibes off in a banger real quick."