Lizzo opens up on huge progress after months of mental health struggles
Los Angeles, California - Lizzo says she's feeling Good as Hell for the first time in a while! The singer revealed she has been suffering from depression for the last 10 months, but is now seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.
"I'm the happiest I've been in 10 months. The strange thing about depression is you don't know you're in it until you're out of it," Lizzo wrote on Instagram Tuesday night.
The pop star and shapewear CEO has always been candid about her feelings and struggles, and this update was no exception.
"I'm definitely not all the way as carefree as I used to be," she continued. "But the dark cloud that followed me every day is finally clearing up. My smile reaches my eyes again and that’s a win."
"I thought my album was finished," the Grammy award-winning artist said. "But I gotta get some of these good vibes off in a banger real quick."
Lizzo's had a rough year
Lizzo's fans celebrated her message and healing in the Instagram comments. "Felt this. You don’t know you’re out until you know that you’re out. Cheers to you," wrote one.
Having to deal with dark feelings isn't all that surprising for the singer. While she's known for her positivity, Lizzo's former backup dancers filed a shocking lawsuit against her in August 2023 and has been dealing with fallout ever since. In March, she even declared: "I quit."
Since then, Lizzo has been back on social media and seems more like her old self, sharing cute looks and teasing her work.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/Lizzo