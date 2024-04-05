Lizzo shares emotional essay to Tumblr: "Melissa hated her feelings"

Los Angeles, California - Pop star Lizzo took to an unlikely social media platform to share an essay about how she overcame self-imposed rules about suppressing her emotions.

Pop star Lizzo took to Tumblr to share an essay about her feelings. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@lizzobeeating

"I know it’s weird to write an essay in the ‘I ain’t readin all that’ era but I wrote an essay… if u need something to end the scrolling for a sec here tis," Lizzo wrote on Instagram late Friday night.

She then directed fans to a personal essay, sharing the link to her Tumblr post.

For anyone under 30 or not in the know, Tumblr is a microblogging and social network that was popular in the early aughts. Though the platform may seem like ancient history, it's been gaining new traction with Gen-Zers, per the New Yorker!

Lizzo begins her essay by writing, "Melissa hated her feelings." Note that Lizzo's real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson.

The 35-year-old pop artist then opens up about how she learned to break the rules she internalized about having and feeling emotions. She concludes that her "feelings gave life purpose" and she's "finally learned to love them back."

Her Tumblr essay comes on the heels of recent legal drama resulting in an Instagram post in which Lizzo declared, "I quit." A few days later, she clarified the comment and eased fan's worries by saying that she'll still be making music.