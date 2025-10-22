Lizzo hit with copyright suit over song that trolled Sydney Sweeney's jeans ad

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo has been sued over an unreleased new song that went viral for its nod to Sydney Sweeney's controversial jeans ad.

Lizzo is facing a copyright lawsuit over a song she teased on social media earlier this year. © BRYAN STEFFY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

As reported by TMZ, the 37-year-old Grammy winner is facing a copyright lawsuit from the GRC Trust over the track, which she teased on her social media pages over the summer.

The GRC Trust claims the song copies another track called Win or Lose (We Tried) without permission, with the lawsuit further alleging that Lizzo's team attempted to negotiate a sample, but an agreement was never reached.

"We are surprised that The GRC Trust filed this lawsuit," Lizzo's rep told the outlet.

"To be clear, the song has never been commercially released or monetized, and no decision has been made at this time regarding any future commercial release of the song."

While Lizzo never formally dropped the track, a brief snippet of it she shared online went viral for its play on Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle jeans campaign.

"I got good jeans like I'm Sydney," she raps, riffing on the ad's tagline that was criticized by many for apparent undertones promoting white supremacy.

The GRC Trust is seeking damages as well as an injunction to block further distribution of the song.