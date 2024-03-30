Lizzo drops shocking announcement amid lawsuit blowback: "I QUIT"

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo has got fans in a tizzy after seriously hinting at her retirement from the music industry in a post on her Instagram account.

"I'm getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet," the singer, rapper, and flutist wrote in her recent Instagram post.

"All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it... But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it."

Lizzo continued, noting specific examples: "I'm constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views... being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look... my character being picked apart by people who don't know me and disrespecting my name."

The 35-year-old finished the post by saying, "I didn't sign up for this shit – I QUIT."

The About Damn Time artist, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, is facing ongoing legal allegations of an inappropriate and oversexualized workplace environment from three of her former female dancers.