Margo Robbie gracefully breaks silence on Oscars best actress snub

Los Angeles, California - Margot Robbie has spoken about herself and director Greta Gerwig being snubbed in two major categories of the Oscars nominations.

Margot Robbie brushed off missing out on an Oscars nomination for best actress for her role as Barbie. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The Australian star said "there's no way to feel sad when you know you're this blessed" after she failed to receive a nod for best actress, but stood up for Gerwig, who was excluded from the best director category.



"Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director," she said, during a SAG-AFTRA panel discussion.

"What she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing. What she pulled off, it really is. But it's been an incredible year for all the films."

"We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact, and it's already done that and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would."

"That is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this."