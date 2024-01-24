Ryan Gosling issues strong response to Barbie pair's surprising Oscars snub
Los Angeles, California - Barbie star Ryan Gosling joined the chorus of voices speaking out against the Oscars snub of the films' director and lead actor, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie.
The Academy Awards nominations are out, and people are more than a bit upset that Best Director and Best Actress are not among its eight nods.
Gosling, who did score a nom for Best Supporting Actor, said he was "extremely honored" to be considered.
"But here is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no 'Barbie' movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film," he added in a statement following the announcements Tuesday.
"No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit, and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement," Gosling continued.
Ryan Gosling celebrates America Ferrera's Oscar nomination
Gosling did celebrate one of his other co-stars, America Ferrera, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress.
"I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film," he said.
Aside from being represented in two acting categories, Barbie is also up for Best Costume Design, Production Design, Best Picture, and Best Adapted Screenplay.
Two original songs are also under consideration, including Billie Eilish's What Was I Made For?
