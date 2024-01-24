Ryan Gosling issues strong response to Barbie pair's surprising Oscars snub

Los Angeles, California - Barbie star Ryan Gosling joined the chorus of voices speaking out against the Oscars snub of the films' director and lead actor, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie.

After Barbie director Greta Gerwig (c.) and lead actor Margot Robbie were snubbed by the Oscars, Ryan Gosling shared his disappointment. © Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Academy Awards nominations are out, and people are more than a bit upset that Best Director and Best Actress are not among its eight nods.

Gosling, who did score a nom for Best Supporting Actor, said he was "extremely honored" to be considered.

"But here is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no 'Barbie' movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film," he added in a statement following the announcements Tuesday.

"No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit, and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement," Gosling continued.