2024 Oscars nominations: Oppenheimer and Poor Things dominate, Barbie hit with shock snubs
Los Angeles, California - Oppenheimer, Poor Things, and Killers of the Flower Moon each scored double-digits in Oscars nominations ahead of the 96th Academy Awards, but there was disappointment for Barbie.
As expected, Christopher Nolan's biopic about the man knows as the father of the atomic bomb lead the way with 13 nominations.
The blockbuster is represented in almost every major category, from best picture and cinematography, to best director and supporting actors – both male and female.
Poor Things, a gender-swap take on the Frankenstein story set in the Victorian era, came second with 11 nominations, followed by Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon at 10.
The other half of last summer's Barbenheimer phenomenon, Greta Gerwig's Barbie, also racked up a respectable eight nods, including for best picture and best supporting actor – a first for Ryan Gosling. Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig, however, somewhat shockingly missed out.
Here's the list of nominations in the main categories at the 96th Academy Awards, which will be hosted b Jimmy Kimmel.
Best picture
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best director
- Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Best actor
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best actress
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best supporting actor
- Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best supporting actress
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- America Ferrera, Barbie
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best adapted screenplay
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- American Fiction
- The Zone of Interest
- Poor Things
Best original screenplay
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
The 96th Academy Awards will be held Sunday, March 10 Sunday staring at 4 PM PT at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.
