2024 Oscars nominations: Oppenheimer and Poor Things dominate, Barbie hit with shock snubs

Los Angeles, California - Oppenheimer, Poor Things, and Killers of the Flower Moon each scored double-digits in Oscars nominations ahead of the 96th Academy Awards, but there was disappointment for Barbie.

Poor Things and Oppenheimer each racked up over 10 nominations at the 96th Academy Awards. © collage: IMAGO / Picturelux

As expected, Christopher Nolan's biopic about the man knows as the father of the atomic bomb lead the way with 13 nominations.

The blockbuster is represented in almost every major category, from best picture and cinematography, to best director and supporting actors – both male and female.

Poor Things, a gender-swap take on the Frankenstein story set in the Victorian era, came second with 11 nominations, followed by Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon at 10.

The other half of last summer's Barbenheimer phenomenon, Greta Gerwig's Barbie, also racked up a respectable eight nods, including for best picture and best supporting actor – a first for Ryan Gosling. Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig, however, somewhat shockingly missed out.

Here's the list of nominations in the main categories at the 96th Academy Awards, which will be hosted b Jimmy Kimmel.