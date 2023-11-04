Matthew Perry laid to rest in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California - Actor Matthew Perry of the hit sitcom Friends was laid to rest at a Los Angeles cemetery during a private funeral attended by family and co-stars on Friday.

Matthew Perry has been laid to rest in Los Angeles after being found dead in his home last week. © PHILLIP FARAONE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 54-year-old, known for his role as Chandler Bing in Friends, which aired from 1994-2004, was found dead last Saturday.



"The service was held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles near Warner Bros. Studios," People reported, citing an unidentified source. It said the funeral service lasted around two hours.

Forest Lawn Memorial Park, a cemetery in the Hollywood Hills popular with celebrities, did not respond to AFP's request for confirmation.

Several other US media outlets, including TMZ, also reported that Perry was laid to rest at a "low key" funeral attended by castmates Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow.

Perry's mother, father, and stepfather also attended, according to the media reports.