Friends stars release first statement after Matthew Perry's tragic death

Los Angeles, California - The cast of Friends have been left "utterly devastated" by the sudden death of their co-star Matthew Perry, the five stars said in a joint statement Monday.

David Schwimmer (l.), Lisa Kudrow (2nd from l.), Courteney Cox (4th from l.), Jennifer Aniston (5th from l.), and Matt LeBlanc (r.) issued a statement in response to Friends co-star Matthew Perry's death. © REUTERS

In their first public reaction since Perry's death on Saturday, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer told People magazine: "We were more than just cast mates. We are a family."



Perry played Chandler Bing on Friends for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

First responders found Perry unresponsive in a hot tub at his house Saturday and were unable to revive him.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," said the statement, signed by each of Perry's five co-stars.

"There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss," they added.

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."