Friends stars release first statement after Matthew Perry's tragic death
Los Angeles, California - The cast of Friends have been left "utterly devastated" by the sudden death of their co-star Matthew Perry, the five stars said in a joint statement Monday.
In their first public reaction since Perry's death on Saturday, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer told People magazine: "We were more than just cast mates. We are a family."
Perry played Chandler Bing on Friends for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.
First responders found Perry unresponsive in a hot tub at his house Saturday and were unable to revive him.
"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," said the statement, signed by each of Perry's five co-stars.
"There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss," they added.
"In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."
Friends fans gather in New York and LA to pay tribute to Matthew Perry
Perry had battled addiction and serious health problems for years, but news of his sudden passing has drawn reaction, from Hollywood A-listers and Friends fans worldwide.
In Los Angeles, people gathered in front of Perry's house to lay flowers, and in New York's West Village, fans have converged outside the Friends apartment building to pay tribute.
The cause of Perry's death is not yet known. An initial postmortem examination was inconclusive, and the results of toxicology tests have not yet been released.
Celebrity news website TMZ cited sources saying that no illicit drugs were found at his home, although several medications were discovered including anti-depressants and anxiety medication.
Cover photo: REUTERS