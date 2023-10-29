Matthew Perry found dead as tragedy leaves Hollywood reeling with shock and grief

Los Angeles, California - Friends star Matthew Perry was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday, according to reports. He was just 54.

Matthew Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his home at the age of 54. © GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

First responders found Perry unconscious in a hot tub at his house and were unable to revive him, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times.



"We responded at 4:10 PM... It is a death investigation for a male in his 50s," an LAPD spokesperson told AFP, without confirming the deceased's name.

A fire department spokesperson confirmed it had responded to a "water emergency," which could refer to a "pool, spa, bathtub or fountain," but could not confirm reports that Perry had drowned.

Perry was best known for his portrayal of the wise-cracking Chandler Bing on the wildly popular Friends, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

At the height of his success, he battled for years with addiction to painkillers and alcohol, and attended rehabilitation clinics on multiple occasions.



The American-Canadian actor experienced health problems including a burst colon in 2018 due to his drug usage, which required multiple surgeries and the use of a colostomy bag for months after.

In his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, published last year, Perry described going through detox dozens of times, and spending millions of dollars in repeated attempts to get sober.

Perry dedicated the book to "all of the sufferers out there," and wrote in the prologue: "I should be dead."