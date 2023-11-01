Matthew Perry's death not caused by drug overdose as investigation continues

Los Angeles, California - Friends star Matthew Perry, who was found dead at his home on Saturday, did not overdose on fentanyl or meth, an autopsy revealed.

Friends star Matthew Perry's initial toxicology reports suggest no illicit drugs were found in his system. © Collage: Phillip Faraone / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 54-year-old actor was found unconscious in a hot tub at his house in the Pacific Palisades on Saturday, which caused law enforcement officers to run a toxicology report on Perry.

According to TMZ, investigators ran a less in-depth test on Perry, which revealed he did not have fentanyl or meth in his system.

However, they cautioned that this doesn't necessarily mean that drugs were not involved in his death.

Even though there is currently no evidence of foul play, the LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division (RHD) is leading the investigation, which isn't uncommon for high-profile cases.

Reports also suggest that prescription medications were found in Perry's house, but they were all prescribed to him for various reasons and were stored properly.

While it appears the American-Canadian actor died from drowning, the coroner will have the official word once all of the testing is finalized.