Matthew Perry's ex-fiancée honors late star with emotional post
Los Angeles, California - Matthew Perry's ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz reflected on her "profound" relationship with the late star after his shocking passing.
On Monday, the 32-year-old literary agent broke her silence on her former fiancé's tragic death.
Taking to Instagram, Hurwitz shared a picture of Perry's silhouette against a cityscape and reflected on the impact their relationship had on her in the caption.
"He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was," she began.
"And he really was very talented. As the Friends reunion was approaching, we rewatched the show together. 'F***, I was so good!!!…See what I did there???' We rewound and studied scenes. Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical. "
Hurwitz, who was engaged to the Fools Rush In actor from 2020 to 2021, continued that she "loved him deeper than I could comprehend."
"No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship."
She concluded the post, "Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace. Sincerely, Moll-o-Rama(…fication)"
The world continues to mourn the late Matthew Perry
Hurwitz's moving tribute comes after Perry's Friends co-stars broke their silence on his unexpected death.
"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," the stars expressed in the joint statement, adding that they're taking "a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."
Other celebs including Ellen DeGeneres, Salma Hayek, and Gwyneth Paltrow have also mourned the 17 Again actor on social media.
Perry, who was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends, was found unresponsive in his LA home on Saturday and pronounced dead after paramedics were unable to revive him.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/mollyhurwitz & GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP