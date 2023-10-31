Matthew Perry's ex-fiancée honors late star with emotional post

Los Angeles, California - Matthew Perry's ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz reflected on her "profound" relationship with the late star after his shocking passing.

Molly Hurwitz (l), who was engaged to the late Matthew Perry, paid tribute to the actor on Instagram after his tragic passing. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/mollyhurwitz & GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Monday, the 32-year-old literary agent broke her silence on her former fiancé's tragic death.

Taking to Instagram, Hurwitz shared a picture of Perry's silhouette against a cityscape and reflected on the impact their relationship had on her in the caption.

"He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was," she began.

"And he really was very talented. As the Friends reunion was approaching, we rewatched the show together. 'F***, I was so good!!!…See what I did there???' We rewound and studied scenes. Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical. "

Hurwitz, who was engaged to the Fools Rush In actor from 2020 to 2021, continued that she "loved him deeper than I could comprehend."

"No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship."



She concluded the post, "Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace. Sincerely, Moll-o-Rama(…fication)"