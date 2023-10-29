Matthew Perry: Tributes pour in as fans gather outside Friends' NYC apartment

New York, New York - Shock over the sudden death of Friends star Matthew Perry rippled through Hollywood and beyond Sunday, as the beloved sitcom's creators paid tribute to the actor and fans gathered outside the New York apartment building featured on the show.

Fans gathered in the rain on Sunday outside the New York City building that was shown as the exterior of the apartment in the TV show Friends to pay their respects after the loss of Matthew Perry. © Collage: ADAM GRAY / AFP & CREDITNOAM GALAI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 54-year-old actor was known globally for his portrayal of wise-cracking character Chandler Bing on the wildly popular Friends, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

First responders found Perry unconscious in a hot tub at his house Saturday and were unable to revive him, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times.

Perry had battled addiction and serious health problems for years, but the sudden death of a man who delivered laughter into millions of homes was a gut-punch for those who knew him – or who felt like they did.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," Perry's family said in a statement to People magazine. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."

"This was 'The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken,'" co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane as well executive producer Kevin Bright said in a joint statement alluding to the titles of Friends episodes.

"We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened... It still seems impossible," they said in the statement sent to AFP.

"We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment -- not just to his work, but in life as well.

"He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart."