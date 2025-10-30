Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson tease major milestone in their romance!

Los Angeles, California - Did Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson just confirm that they've moved in together?

Megan Thee Stallion (l.) teased that she may have bought a home with her boo, Klay Thompson! © Screenshot/Instagram/@theestallion

First comes love, then comes a house!

On Wednesday, the Mamushi rapper raised eyebrows with a suspicious Instagram dump, which had a telling first pic.

The photo showed what appeared to be Meg and Klay's hands forming a heart in front of a white house as the Savage hitmaker dangled keys on her fingers!

Megan didn't expand on this, but the image was enough to spark theories that she's officially moved in with the Dallas Mavericks player!

"A HOUSE!? This getting too serious friend," one fan joked. "I gotta meet him first to see if I approve."

The rest of her pics, which she aptly captioned "dump," included two loved-up images of the couple, plus Megan flaunting her booty and donning a furry head scarf.

